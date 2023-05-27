Power Book II: Ghost season 4: Could Tommy Egan return?

If you watched the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale, then you know there was some big stuff from start to finish. That is especially the case when it comes to one Tommy Egan. As it turns out, he did not end up killing Tasha or Tariq. Instead, the character came to an understanding with the two — they are all each other have and with that in mind. The best thing for all of them is that they find a way to move forward, and maybe even help each other as some sort of larger family.

So, for now, it appears as though Tommy is on good terms with everyone … but will it last? Speaking to Pop Culture in a new interview, Joseph Sikora noted that there may still be some trust issues that remain as we move forward:

…I think that there’s the bigger question of, did he accept the truce? Is this really going to be it? And if it is, I would love to see how that alliance plays out as well. Does Tommy get himself into some trouble where the only person that’s going to be able to save him is Tariq maybe, and maybe Tasha says, “Tariq, you got to go save Uncle Tommy.” Because Tommy’s dealing with some pretty heavy hitters in Chicago and I think that we’re going to see a lot more of the reality of Chicago and just what a tough, gritty, big-shouldered town it really is that I think that we tapped into in season one. But I think that we really flush it out in season two of the Tommy spinoff. I’m really excited for people to see it and I think that they’ll be excited about the correlation and how the Power universe keeps expanding.

We do of course wonder if Michael Rainey Jr. or someone else from Ghost could appear during Power Book IV: Force season 2, especially with Tariq and Brayden currently on the run. If nothing else, though, there is a chance that Sikora could come back to this show for season 4.

Ultimately, remember this: There’s always a chance that Tommy and Tariq stumble across a common enemy. It may not be clear at first, but it certainly could be over time.

