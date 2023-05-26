Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date hopes at Starz

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, of course it makes sense to want a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date at Starz. Why wouldn’t you want it? The Michael Rainey Jr. show has delivered near-constant drama and has lived up to the franchise’s overall legacy.

The first thing that we should say at the moment here is that there, in fact, a season 4 coming for the show! That’s not something you have to worry about. The renewal has been known for a long time; not only that, but production is already underway. It has incurred some delays when it comes to the writers’ strike, and that could continue for quite some time.

It is possible that the strike could delay a premiere date Power Book II: Ghost season 4, but that is not really the biggest factor that we’re thinking about when it comes to when it airs. Instead, it is Starz’s super-protracted scheduling for a lot of shows already. Filming for season 3 wrapped a long time before it aired on the network, and it was held onto in post-production for a long time. Remember that some other shows, including Hightown and Heels, that have also been on the shelf for months on end. There are a lot of reasons for this, including a separation-of-sorts involving Starz and Lionsgate.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: Don’t be shocked if the Tariq spin-off does not premiere until we get around to late summer or early fall next year.

What do we expect moving forward?

Well, we certainly don’t think the Starz are going to lessen over time here! This is a show that has elevated year after year, and that will be the same thing now. To be specific, we think a lot of this next season could be about whether or not Tariq will ever have something close to a normal life.

(Photo: Starz.)

