Is Yellowjackets new tonight on Showtime? It is hard to blame anyone who wants more of this story!

Of course, as to whether or not we’re going to get some more of it shortly, that’s where things start to get a bit dicey. First and foremost, let’s answer the question at the heart of this article: There is no new installment coming up tonight. We know that it’s pretty strange to get nine episodes for a show, especially since 10 seems to be more the standard for a lot of premium-cable shows that are out there. However, this is where we are. Last week’s “Storytelling” was the season 2 finale and now, we have to wait for a really long time to see the aftermath of Natalie’s death.

So what can we say right now about the next season? Well, the writers’ room opened almost immediately before the writers’ strike began, and then it promptly closed after the fact. We know that Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and the rest of the team is eager to dive back into the wilderness again, but they are fighting for something that is far bigger than themselves. Hopefully, the writers eventually get everything that they are asking for, but with a strike like this, it can be hard to project any sort of specific end date. We are probably better off just sitting back and watching this entire process play out.

We do tend to think the hope is that season 3 could launch in the second half of 2024, and this is what we’re crossing our fingers for at the moment. We’d also love for it to be more than nine episodes, but that’s something that will probably be dictated mostly by the story. You don’t want to draw things out longer than needed or change the natural flow of things — with that being said, the more of the story we can get, the happier we will be.

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 3 when it eventually returns?

