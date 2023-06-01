Dave season 3 finale: Brad Pitt makes surprise guest star turn!

The Dave season 3 finale on FXX delivered some big moments, but perhaps the biggest one came from its big name guest star: Brad Pitt!

In a world where so many secrets tend to get leaked far in advance, you have to give kudos to Dave Burd and the folks behind the scenes for keeping this hush-hush. Pitt is one of the biggest movie stars alive these days, and this was more than just a two-second cameo. The Hollywood Reporter claims that this gig required multiple days’ worth of shooting and as a result of that, allowed the actor and Burd to spend some time working off each other.

For those wondering, the aforementioned site even mentions that Pitt will be submitted as a Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the Emmys. We do tend to think that there’s a chance he could get that nod.

Ultimately, the message we get from all of this is rather simple — if you can get Brad Pitt to guest star on your show, there’s a pretty good chance that you can get almost anyone with the right story in mind. (We should note that Burd has always been great at getting big names to do surprising things — just take a look at some of what he’s done across his music career.)

Of course, what we also think this appearance does is serve as yet another reminder that some of that old-school stigma about movies versus TV is starting to go away. With more and more great talent being on TV these days, it does open the door to actors wanting to appear across mediums. Also, Brad doesn’t get that many opportunities to do comedies — Burn After Reading is one of the biggest examples we can think of when it comes to him doing something incredibly comedic.

Related – Are we going to get a Dave season 4 down the road?

What did you think about the Dave season 3 finale, including the appearance from Brad Pitt?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FXX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







