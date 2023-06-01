Dave season 4: Is it renewed, canceled on FXX?

After the big season 3 finale tonight on FXX, can you expect to see a Dave season 4 renewal? Or, is the season 3 finale the end?

We probably don’t have to sit back and tell you right now that the Dave Burd-led comedy series has a devoted audience. This is a show that continues to be off the beaten path and is funny, quirky, and of course very-much meta as a guy explores a variation of his own stardom. We also think he is the main creative driving force for this show and with that, we will see how things progress.

From a network standpoint, we have a hard time thinking that we are going to see Dave go the way of the dodo anytime soon. FXX has no reason to cancel this show, especially when you think about the sort of numbers that it generates for a lot of young people. They are more likely than anyone to try and keep the story going, especially since it fits well into the brand of what that network is trying to do.

Also, remember that a ton of people who watch this show actually see it over on Hulu as opposed to the actual network, so a lot of its total viewers are hard to gauge.

When are we going to have a chance to learn about a renewal?

More than likely, this is something that we will learn a little bit more about over the next couple of months. There’s no real reason to wait longer on that! Remember that a renewal does not necessarily have to be linked to the writers’ strike; FXX can bring the show back, though they may have to wait a little while in order to have cameras rolling again. That’s just something we would say to prepare for as we get into this hiatus.

