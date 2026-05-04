The Pitt season 3 premiere date: A May 2026 update

Is there a chance we could hear more about The Pitt season 3 between now and the end of the month? Obviously, the HBO Max drama is going to be back for another batch of episodes — this is one of the biggest shows on all of TV right now. It could go on for as long as Noah Wyle and the rest of the cast want.

So with all of that in mind, is there any chance for more news on be on the horizon here? Are we greedy for even wanting that so soon after season 2?

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Well, here is what we can say based on the information out there. The creative team behind the scenes is already at work on the latest batch of episodes, and it is nice to know that the plan remains to bring it back early next year. There is no real evidence out there of this changing, at least so long as filming kicks off this summer. An official premiere date may not be announced until November or December.

As for what we actually know about the next chapter…

Well some of it starts with the unfortunate news that Samira Mohan will not be on shift for the upcoming season — a total shame, given just how much we love that character. The setting will be in the late fall, a time that should feature a number of different medical crises.

As for Robby, early interviews suggest that he will, in fact, have gone on his sabbatical, meaning that he may or may not be a different person to some extent on the other side. From where we sit, though, he really needs therapy more than an escape.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now when it comes to The Pitt right now, including what Shawn Hatosy wants

What do you most want to see on The Pitt season 3 when it arrivves?

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