Marshals season 1 episode 10: Kayce lives between two worlds

Coming out of Marshals season 1 episode 10 over at CBS, we certainly understand those wondering about Kayce Dutton’s future.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost: He has tried to be a different person from his father, let alone the rest of his family. His new job is a part of that, but when family secrets are at play, what is he ultimately going to do? That brought us to the end of the episode, and the cliffhanger we saw when Cal caught him. Neil wasn’t dead yet, but Kayce sure seemed ready to commit the act. Is everything about to be different? Well, there is a good chance of that.

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In the end, we’re just glad that Marshals is doing something that we really thought the producers needed at some point in the show’s run. Kayce can’t just wash his hands of everything that happened over the course of his father’s days at the Yellowstone. The train station happened and even though many of these people were enemies of the Dutton family, they were still murders. That’s something you can’t just forget about at this point.

We recognize that this storyline is already moving into episode 11, but it is certainly possible that it goes even further than that. Why wouldn’t it, all things considered? We almost wouldn’t mind it lasting for the rest of the season, especially when you consider the fact that there is no greater issue that Kayce will have to deal with. The only other possibility here is that at some point, we do see some sort of Big Bad — but these will not be as heavily tied to events from the past.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Marshals now, including more on what else is ahead

What did you think about the events of Marshals season 1 episode 10 over at CBS?

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