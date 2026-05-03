Marshals season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘On Thin Ice’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive more into Marshals season 1 episode 11 — so what can we say about it now?

First and foremost, we should note now that we are moving into what we would fully describe to be the home stretch of the season now. There are only three more installments left and with that in mind, could there be great stuff throughout? From where we stand, there is a reasonable chance. We at least know that as we prepare for what is to come here, some of Kayce’s past is going to be just as important as the present.

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To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Marshals season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

“On Thin Ice” – With a dangerous prison escapee in tow, Kayce and Cal struggle to survive a freezing night on a mountain, a task made all the more challenging by an unhealed wound from their past that threatens their ability to work as a team in the present, on the CBS Original series MARSHALS, Sunday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, what we do like about this show in general is that we are learning more about Luke Grimes’ character beyond just what we saw over on Yellowstone. This is a really delicate balancing act when you think about trying to make this show its own thing and beyond just that, something that could end up being around for quite some time. Sure, it has been renewed already for a season 2, but we will have to wait and see for the future beyond that.

What do you most want to see moving into Marshals season 1 episode 11 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates that we do not want you to miss.

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