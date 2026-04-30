The Pitt season 3 spoilers: What Shawn Hatosy wants

For those who are not currently aware, the creative team for The Pitt is currently in the process of writing the third season. There are a few things that we can say about the story ahead right now. For starters, the series will be shifting to November, meaning that a lot of cold-climate medical cases could be coming. Meanwhile, Dr. Samira Mohan will not be on shift this time around.

So what are some of the actors hoping to see on the show moving forward? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that they still may not know much about the exact stories ahead, meaning that they are left to sit back and speculate.

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With all of this, what is Shawn Hatosy hoping to see? Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, the Emmy winner indicated that he would love to to see some more emotional moments for his character:

“Maybe Abbot is in process in a way and it’s not working. And maybe we find him in an emotional place as well … It’d be cool to see because he could very easily be on the verge. We saw him up there in the beginning of Season 1.”

At this point, the one thing that feels clear is that Abbot is someone constantly looking for some sort of release. This is one of the reasons why he has done some of the work he has as a SWAT medic, as there is clearly this unending desire in order to constantly be in the thick of the action. This can be both a good and bad thing, but it makes him such an endlessly entertaining character to watch.

Related – Here is some surprising news about The Pitt, Shawn Hatosy, and the Emmys

What are you most hoping to see moving into The Pitt season 3 when it arrives?

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