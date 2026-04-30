The Pitt season 2: A Shawn Hatosy – Emmy surprise

Now that The Pitt season 2 is over, we are officially moving into a brand-new part of the year: Emmy season! We imagine that the medical drama is going to be a major contender once more, and in a wide array of different categories.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s get into what we consider to be one major twist: Where Shawn Hatosy is submitting for his role as Dr. Jack Abbot.

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According to a report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Hatosy submit in the role of Supporting Actor this time around. We will admit that going into the show, our general assumption was that we would be seeing the actor come on board as a guest. This is how he was submitted in season 1, and also how he won.

Will Shawn win this time around?

He may have a chance but at the same time, this is a far more competitive category given that he is up against not only some co-stars, but also people from a wide array of other shows all over the map. Tom Pelphrey from the first season of Task could be a major contender, as could some performers from Industry, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and many others.

No matter what happens, we just love that Hatosy is continuing to get the element of praise that he is for his work. After all, it is worth remembering here that he is someone who has done some real extraordinary work over the years, including multiple years as Pope on Animal Kingdom. Let’s just hope that there are many more years to come for Shawn here, and we would not mind him on the day shift at some point.

Related – Get some more news on The Pitt, including just when season 3 will premiere

Are you hoping to see even more of Shawn Hatosy on The Pitt next season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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