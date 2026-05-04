9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 18 (finale): A big Blythe fight?

In just a handful of days from now 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 18 is going to be here — are you ready for chaos all across the board?

Obviously, we should note that a good chunk of the finale is going to revolve around a dangerous situation and with a Noah Cyrus concert being part of it, we are also getting a chance to focus on the musical city’s roots. However, at the same time this is also going to be a story where Blythe and Dixie finally have a confrontation that is a long time coming. If you saw the previews already for what is to come, then you know that this could actually lead to a physical fight.

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To get a few more details now on what more is ahead, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

Blythe and Don’s relationship is still on the rocks, then the 113 rush in when a Noah Cyrus sound check goes off the rails.

Is there a significant chance the episode ends in a cliffhanger? We certainly would not be shocked, based on what the history of the franchise has been. It is also an opportunity to really see how characters react when tested on all levels — especially Don.

More so than any other thing, our view on the finale right now is that the producers are actively leaning into the show’s more soapy qualities and at this point, we hardly blame them. That is something that they’ve been doing for the better part of the season and given that there has been a season 2 ordered, they may also view it as an overwhelming success. (We will say that for us personally, the show has done a great job of really getting stronger over time.)

What are you most eager to see moving into the 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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