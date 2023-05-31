Ted Lasso season 3 finale: Did Richmond win Premier League?

The Ted Lasso season 3 finale delivered on many different fronts, but why not discuss an actual soccer match for a moment?

A big part of the episode tonight was themed almost entirely on the showdown between AFC Richmond and West Ham, and of course there was a lot at stake here. There was also a lot of full-circle moments in here, including the original coach of Richmond in season 1 now being in charge of West Ham. Also, Rupert Mannion was the victim of a certain chant from Nelson Road that Ted was subjected to back in the first season.

Now, let’s get to the big question: Whether or not the Greyhounds were actually able to win this match, and emerge as champions at the end of this. It was pretty fun to watch the match, mostly because we had some moments that featured a number of familiar faces whether it be Sharon, Sassy, and some other characters we have seen over the years.

Also, there was joy in seeing Richmond so joyful, and also seeing the fans storm out on the pitch. Colin kissed his boyfriend for the first time in public, everyone celebrated, and Ted got a chance to do his signature dance in front of the whole team.

But did Richmond actually win the Premier League?

Well, they didn’t. They finished in second place. However, they made tremendous progress from where they once were, and that was the big surprise at the end of the day.

What did you think about the events of the Ted Lasso season 3 finale, including the final match?

