Ted Lasso season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

In the wake of the big season 3 finale on Apple TV+ tonight, why not discuss a Ted Lasso season 4? What are the chances for it?

We know that over the past few weeks, a lot has been said about the future of this show already. We’re talking here about an enormous success story for the aforementioned streaming service, really to the point where it defines almost their past few years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

With that being said, the commercial desire for more of these characters is offset by Jason Sudeikis’ desire to make sure that the story has proper closure. From the very beginning, the journey of Ted Lasso was meant to be a three-season arc. No one ever aspired for more than this. Now, Jason and other cast members have said that there is still a chance of a season 4 or something further later on, but it won’t be just because everyone wants more money. The right story has to be there.

What about a spin-off?

Personally, we think there are better odds at getting this than another proper season featuring this entire cast. It is simply easier to take a character or two and make an entire show about them, and we think that you can do that without disrupting the legacy of the original show at all.

Now, nothing has been officially said about this at the time of this writing, but let’s just go ahead and say that it is something we are paying close attention to. Also, we’re pretty confident that a ton of people out there will want it. Once again, of course it is dependent on there being the right story, and getting that is easier said than done. There is no real rush on it, even if we’d love something ASAP.

What do you think the chances are that we get a Ted Lasso season 4 at some point in the future?

What do you think about a possible spin-off? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for some other updates as things progress.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







