Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale): How did it end?

We knew in advance of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 that it could end up being the series finale. After watching it, it 100% feels that way.

So what happened? Well, we don’t tend to think that the show ended in a way that almost anyone out there could have predicted. Ted did decide to leave Richmond and with that, head back to his home in Kansas. He reunited with his son Henry, where he had a chance to also coach him in youth soccer. Ted learned how to be a better person and father, but was that more or less it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Well, we could see a lot of the reaction to the episode being mixed, mostly because there weren’t so many surprises at the very end of it. Remember that Ted did not end up Rebecca, and instead, she reunited with the Boat Man from the Amsterdam episode. This was more of a sentimental ending than something that was meant to shock you and leave your jaw on the floor.

The most important thing that comes out of this episode is rather simple: That Ted got a chance to leave AFC Richmond in a pretty good place (in second place). It’s not just about football, but it’s also about the people. This finale was a culmination of all of these things, and we do tend to imagine that a lot of people are still going to love it in the years that follow.

Sure, it would have been nice if there was another big-time, dramatic twist at some point before the story concluded, but this is also not the sort of show that was ever about that. It was a feel-good show all about finding a way to hit you right in the feels … while making you laugh here and there.

Related – Is there still any more of a future for Ted Lasso, including a spin-off?

What did you think about the way that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 came to a close?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







