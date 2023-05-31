Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale): Is Rebecca, Ted together?

We knew entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 tonight that we would be emotional. That felt like a foregone conclusion.

Now, there were a number of things that we saw in this finale that we assumed were going to happen — but Rebecca and Ted getting together? Well, for a split second, it felt like something actually spent the night with one another … but that didn’t happen. Instead, he, Beard, and Jane all ended up stayed at her place after a gas leak. A bit of a frustrating way to lead us on, no?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Meanwhile, we can tell you now that Rebecca and Ted do not end up together, and also that she ends up seemingly the the Boat Man in Amsterdam … who is also a pilot? After saying goodbye to Ted at the airport, she ended up seeing both him and his daughter. We can’t speak to whether or not they will have a long-term future together, but it at least feels like the opportunity is there.

So did the show blow an opportunity to see Ted and Rebecca together romantically? Well, we do think that the show built towards it in a way that actually felt like it would have been viable. For a long time, we do think that they would have been better off as friends, but they have a clear connection and like each other on a deep, genuine level. Rebecca didn’t want to see him go!

Now, is there a case for a Rebecca spin-off?

If she was going to sell the club, we could argue that there was some sort of potential case for it. At the end of the day, we just love this character and want to see more of Hannah Waddingham on TV.

Related – What could the future hold for Ted Lasso as a franchise?

What did you think about the big ending of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that’s the best way to stay up-to-date on everything.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







