The Blacklist season 10 episode 15: About ‘The Hat Trick’

As we prepare ourselves to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 tomorrow, there are a few different things to remember.

So … where do we start? How about by indicating that “The Hat Trick” is actually the first of TWO installments airing on the night! You will see this one starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it is easy to draw some conclusions based solely on the title.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

As some of you who are sports fans know, a hat trick is an instance of a player scoring three goals within a single game. When we first saw this title, we wondered if it was tied to “The Man in the Hat” in some way, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Rather, we think that this is just a reference to Reddington trying to give the Task Force three separate cases at once in the hopes of proving to Arthur Hudson how valuable the group really is. We know that he hasn’t been working with them as much as of late, but we know that he values the work Harold Cooper and the team do … even if he does not always vocalize it.

Of course, the word “trick” in here does make us wonder if there is some sort of double meaning to the title — largely because that makes things all the more intriguing. How can it not? We are hoping that Reddington has something else up his sleeve on the other side of these three cases, mostly because that has a tendency to be the most fun.

Also, we are so close to the end of the season! If there was ever a chance to see the show really start to hit its stride, 100% this is it.

Related – Be sure to get some more The Blacklist news, including other details about the future

What do you think we’re going to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 tomorrow night?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other great updates coming up soon!

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







