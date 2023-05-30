The Blacklist season 10 episode 16: Reddington, Dembe’s chat

If you are like us, then you are probably excited to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 16 arrive on NBC in a matter of hours.

So what’s going to be coming up next? Well, for all of the Reddington – Dembe fans who are out there, let’s just say that there are some good moments coming.

Some of the photos for this upcoming episode titled “Blair Foster” (the second of the two coming to NBC this Thursday) featuring James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq’s characters spending some time together. The reasoning for this remains to be seen, but of course it is our hope that they are getting a chance to bond a little bit further.

While we don’t get a clear sense that these two are going to be working in full again anytime soon, at the same exact time, we’re looking forward to opportunities to at least see them collaborate! They’ve got such a long and deep relationship, so why not celebrate that amidst the final season? Without these two together, we don’t think that The Blacklist would be what it is at the moment.

One of the things that we’re also curious to see through the rest of the season is what these two are also going to be up against. At the moment, it appears that one of the biggest threats that the two are facing is that of Congressman Hudson, a guy who seems intent on taking out the Task Force in whatever way that he possibly can. He may not have too many people directly working with him at the moment, but we do tend to think that this is going to change a little bit more and more over time.

