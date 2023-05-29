The Blacklist season 10 episode 15: Will Weecha return?

Following the events of last night’s The Blacklist, we had another reminder that Weecha Xiu is very much out there. Now, we have another important question to think over: Will we see her again?

Of course, it goes without saying that it would be nice to get at least some sort of update on the character beyond what we saw over the course of this episode, as the content we had was pretty darn minimal, to say the least. We know that she was working with a cartel, and really Reddington’s whole operation was just an excuse to see her again.

When we think about this, we also tend to imagine that the odds are fairly high that we are going to have a chance to see the character back again at some point later on — mostly because it is hard to imagine that he will not want to see her at least one more time before this all ends. Also, it is possible that she will come back to him, as well. There is enough of a history between the two of them where it is not hard to envision something like this happening.

Now, do we see the two of them going off into the sunset together? We’re not so sure about that, mostly because we tend to think that there hasn’t really been any consistent Reddington love interest that we’ve seen with this show over the years. The one we especially loved was Anne, but she’s unfortunately dead now … even if we have tried our best to deny that over the years.

For the time being, why not just wait and see what the future holds when it comes to this character?

