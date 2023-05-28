The Blacklist season 10 episode 15, 16 return date: A new night!

As you get yourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 15, there are quite a few things you should know.

Where should we start? Well, first and foremost, let’s remind you that the James Spader drama is moving off of Sunday nights! Starting on Thursday, June 1, we are going to see it there and in a brand-new timeslot in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. To kick things off, we are going to be seeing both episode 15 and 16 over the course of the same night. These are stories titled “The Hat Trick” and “Blair Foster,” and we like to think that they will bring us closer to the desired endgame.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

If you want to get some more news all about what to expect here, just check out the synopses for the next two The Blacklist episodes below…

Season 10 episode 15, “The Hat Trick” – 06/01/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In an effort to prove their worth to Congressman Hudson, Red provides The Task Force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear. Ressler helps a friend make amends. TV-14

Season 10 episode 16, “Blair Foster” – 06/01/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, Red helps the team investigate her operation. Sen. Panabaker and Cooper await a judge’s decision on the fate of The Task Force. TV-14

For the time being, it does still appear as though Hudson is the Big Bad at the heart of this story,, but just how long is that going to last? We don’t exactly think that some random government official is going to be the person to stop Raymond Reddingon and the rest of this Task Force, especially after everything that we have seen over the years.

Related – Get more news on The Blacklist now, including the series finale date

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 and episode 16 later this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember here to stay put for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







