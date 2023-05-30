Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Billy Burke looks ahead

We recognize already that we are going to be waiting a good while to see Fire Country season 2 arrive over on CBS. Isn’t that frustrating? We tend to think so, but we’ll try to offset that as much as we can by looking towards the future of some of these characters.

For the sake of this article, let’s talk a little bit more about Billy Burke’s character of Vince. This is a guy who has been a huge component of the first season, and of course he’s had a complicated relationship with Bode. He has felt a lot of rage and pain over everything that has happened in his life; we saw some of that with his brother, and of course on his job.

Is there a way for him to be able to compartmentalize a little bit better? Let’s just say that this is something we want to see? For more, just go ahead and check out what Burke had to say to TV Insider:

“We saw a lot of Vince’s pent-up emotions come out through this season … I’d like to see that hopefully take a different [route] and go into some different parts of his pathos.”

Could this mean the character goes to therapy, makes a new friend, or finds some other ways to channel some of his emotions? We’d love any of this, mostly because guys in Vince’s position don’t often find a way to improve or change. They are often stuck in certain preassigned roles as to what it means to be a “man” and a lot of times, it can be difficult to break free of some of those.

Fingers crossed…

Are we going to have a chance to see the show back on the air this fall? We think there is still a hope for it, but so much is going to depend on when production gets underway, and when the writers’ strike is over. Let’s just hope the networks and streaming services pay the creative talents what they deserve!

