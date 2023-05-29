Fire Country season 2 spoilers: What will Gabriela’s story look like?

For everyone out there excited to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS in the future, let’s make one thing clear: We are 100% with you! There is so much to be excited about in regards to the future of this show. That is true both in terms of the overall arc and also each individual character.

At the end of the season 1 finale, Bode made a devastating decision: Proclaim himself to be a drug addict and a liar. Doing this allowed Freddy to get out, even though he admitted to things that were not true. That means just about everything in his life is now on hold, and that of course includes his budding relationship with Gabriela. It doesn’t feel like she buys into what he is now selling about being an addict, but what can she do about it?

For the time being, it is a little bit early to give specific teases on what lies ahead, especially when you consider the writers strike that is currently going on. However, Stephanie Arcila was at least able to share the following to TV Insider about what she would like to see:

“With everything that Gabriela has been through, I think she is going to have a big shift in her growth, in her emotional maturity, in understanding what she wants, in having her confidence in firefighting … Bode has helped build her confidence with that, [as have] other people. When you go through so many things like that in life, you just have two options: You either fall or you grow.”

This confidence may actually be the thing that allows her to keep fighting for Bode, even if he tries to keep her from doing it at times. After what happened in the finale we have a hard time thinking that Max Thieriot’s character will get out in the premiere, but who is to say it will not happen before the season wraps up?

