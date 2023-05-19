Fire Country season 2 premiere date hopes for Max Thieriot, cast

Following the events of tonight’s big season 1 finale, it makes all the sense in the world to want a Fire Country season 2 premiere date. Let’s face it — we all have that insatiable desire for more of a great thing! This is a show that certainly has managed to build a huge audience in a really short period of time, and it is coming out of the 2022-23 season as one of the biggest CBS success stories.

So what can we say right now? Well, we should start by getting some of the bad news out of the way here: You are going to be waiting for a long time to see the Max Thieriot drama back. Of course, it is a thrill to know that more is coming, but we also have to be realistic here! Because of the writers’ strike, there is no clear timetable as to when filming for season 2 will be underway.

We know the hiatus may be a bummer, but let’s just put it this way: It is worth it to ensure that we get the best product in the end. The writers deserve everything that they are asking for at this point.

At present, CBS does still have Fire Country on their fall schedule, but fall is a relative term. It could easily be October or even November until the show comes back — or even longer, if this strike ends up lasting for months. There hasn’t been a lot of progress made between the major networks and streamers and the writers since all of this started, so a lot of patience is going to be required to get from point A to point B.

No matter when the show comes back…

Let’s just hope that they continue to carry with them everything that was great about season 1, whether it be non-stop action or some really memorable characters we’d love to keep watching for quite some time moving forward.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 2, including a premiere date?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we also suggest that you stay tuned for even more great updates leading into the new season.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







