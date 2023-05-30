Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Finale run time, late start revealed

As you are preparing for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 on Apple TV+, let’s go ahead and say this: You will be waiting a little while longer.

How much longer? Let’s just say a matter of hours from when “So Long, Farewell” was initially scheduled.

This morning, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that the final episode of the Jason Sudeikis series (at least for now) is going to start at 9:00 p.m. Pacific or midnight on the East Coast. That’s a little bit later than the 6:00 p.m. Pacific start we’ve seen all season long. That is even more frustrating when you think a little bit about how a lot of people probably already had watch parties scheduled for the finale on the East Coast that are now going to be canceled.

Why is Apple TV+ doing this? It’s a super-weird choice to announce it at the last minute, especially since this is one of the most popular shows that they’ve ever had. The finale is also an hour and fifteen minutes, which means it may be too long for some people out there to stay up to watch.

As for why the finale is so long…

Well, there are a lot of stories that need to be wrapped up here! Even though this is technically a 12-episode season, if you broke up the episodes into “traditional” comedy chunks, you’d actually have more than enough show here for a 22-24 episode season if it was on network TV. There are just so many different characters and loose ends that need to be tied up from start to finish.

Let’s just hope that the finale lives up to the hype, and also is good enough to make up for some of the frustration that people may be feeling at present with the sudden delay.

