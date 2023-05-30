Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: More series finale rumors?

Is Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 going to be the final episode of the series? This is one of those questions that everyone wants to know and yet, there isn’t that much in the way of clarity on the subject.

Ultimately, what we tend to think entering this particular episode is that this is the end of the current iteration of the show. We don’t necessarily think that the entire world of AFC Richmond is over and if the story continues, it will be in a slightly different form. Take, either Ted back in America, or a spin-off focusing on one of the supporting characters.

Want a little more evidence now that tonight could be the final episode? Just look at what “Ted” himself had to say in a post on Twitter:

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match.

It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end.

It is pretty easy to look at this and say that it’s some sure-fire evidence that we’ve reached the end, even if we wish that this wasn’t the case. We do think that there’s a good reason, though, why the saga of Richmond has to end in its present form. We don’t really think you can keep doing a show that’s an underdog story if a team keeps doing well in the Premier League. There’s only so far you can take the narrative, and we understand Jason Sudeikis and others not wanting the story to become stale. What is the value in that?

Our hope, at least in the end here, is just that we have a satisfying conclusion no matter what — we certainly think it will be emotional.

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

