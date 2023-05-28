Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Avoiding that ‘series finale’ label

Without a doubt, it is easy to be excited for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12. With that being said, it’s also easy to call this situation strange.

As viewers, we do think there are plenty of us out there who very much fancy the idea of closure. However, that is not something that we necessarily have here. Jason Sudeikis and many others have already said that this is the end of the story — or, at the very least, the end of the three-season arc that they devised at the start of the series. This means that a lot of loose ends will be tied up and yet, Apple TV+ is not branding this episode with a series-finale label.

So what in the world is going on here? We don’t necessarily think that this is a case of a streaming service knowing something that we don’t; rather, we tend to think that this is an instance of them just crossing their fingers. If Sudeikis had 100% told them this was the end and there were never plans to do something more, we suppose that Apple TV+ would label it “series finale” and then hope for a spin-off. That hasn’t happened, and that means that technically, there may be a season 4 in some form.

The huge takeaway we have for now

If there is another season of the show, it is probably not coming for a long time. It would also probably come with a major reset, since we don’t think that the cast and creative team would set out to tell the same story again. While clearly, Ted Lasso is an extremely successful show, we don’t think anyone is going to do more just for the sake of money. There has to be another reason in mind.

What do you think the chances are that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 is the series finale?

