Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale) run time: Early expectations

As so many of you know, Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 is going to be the end of the story in its current form. Is this the series finale? Well, it is not being promoted that way at present!

Still, our sentiment at present is rather simple: We should all get into this episode with the anticipation of it being an ending, and we tend to imagine that it is going to have an appropriate run time as a result of that. So, how long are we talking about here?

While Apple TV+ has not confirmed anything as of yet, this is where we remind you that there have been several episodes this season to clock over an hour. We’d be shocked if this episode is shorter than that. Just think about everything that needs to be addressed here. This episode is going to give you the final match for AFC Richmond this season, Ted’s (possible?) departure from the team, Rebecca Welton’s future, and also of course some funny moments.

In a way, there’s some irony here to this being a potentially-long finale given that a number of stories have been wrapped up in between Roy and Keeley’s relationship, Nate’s return to Richmond, and Jamie’s ascension into a bigger star. Yet, we’re sure that everyone is going to have a few notable moments in this episode. They have to, in order to make the story feel all the more complete.

Could there be a setup for a spin-off in here? It is possible, but we don’t think that anything is altogether guaranteed at present. We’re getting our handkerchiefs ready, mostly because we more than think we’re getting set for an emotional conclusion.

