Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Phil Dunster teases big finale

As we approach Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 on Apple TV+, we have to be prepared for this to be the end of the story. We don’t want it to be and yet, we have to anticipate this! Jason Sudeikis has at least said that it is the conclusion of the story in its current form.

Now, we’ve seen some closure for a handful of different characters, and that includes Jamie Tartt. On this past episode, he found a way to find forgiveness within himself and play with something other than anger towards his father. He’s become more of a leader and an all-around good guy, even though he can still be a prick here and there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So what does Phil Dunster have to say about the final chapter of this story? Speaking to GQ UK, here is the tease that he offers — while still leaving the door open for more:

It feels satisfying. It feels like they’ve gone out to tell a story and they have done it. In the same way, however, if a certain chapter comes to a close that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the book necessarily. But it feels really sad, like when you finish school and it’s that sense of melancholy like ‘Oh my god, this is over.’ It’s hard thinking of doing anything else, really.

Now, we do actually think that a Jamie spin-off would be one of the more concepts out there, mostly because there’s a lot to explore within this character. He’s still got that inner prick somewhere within him, but he has also proven to be capable of so much more. There is a lot of heart to Jamie, and it would be fun to explore the guy alongside a different group of people down the road. (For example, could you imagine him in America?)

Related – Check out some more discussion on Ted Lasso and whatever the future could hold in the finale

What are you expecting to see with Jamie during the Ted Lasso season 3 finale?

Share some of your current expectations in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







