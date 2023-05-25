Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale) event canceled; why?

We know that you are going to be seeing Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 arrive on Apple TV+ next week. However, plans around it are changing.

Originally, there were plans for there to be an epic, post-finale celebration on May 30, one put on by the Paley Center in Los Angeles. Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance were among the cast members set to be in attendance. However, these plans have since been dashed, as the event is now officially canceled.

So what is the reason for this? In a message (per Variety), here is some of what the Paley Center had to say:

“We are reaching out to share the news that due to unforeseen circumstances the ‘Ted Lasso’ season finale screening and event planned for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills will not be taking place as scheduled … All ticket buyers will automatically be issued a full refund. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. If you have any questions, please email [email protected] and a representative will get back to you as soon as possible.”

The most likely reason for this cancellation is the writers’ strike, as members of the guild are working not publicly promote their projects as it continues. Multiple members of the Ted Lasso cast are in the WGA, and Sudeikis, Hunt, and Brett Goldstein have all written episodes in some capacity. It is understandable that they would need to sit this out, and that other non-guild cast members would do so in solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Paley Center also may have wanted to avoid a situation similar to the Yellowstone panel earlier this year, one where a number of big-name cast members were not in attendance despite being previously announced as turning up.

