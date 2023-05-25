Ted Lasso season 3 finale: Hannah Waddingham on Ted, Rebecca

As so many of you know, next week is going to bring you Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12, otherwise known as the big finale! There are so many questions that are worth thinking about, but let’s focus primarily on this: What is happening when it comes to Ted and Rebecca?

For most of the season, there have been plenty of clues suggesting that we could be seeing these characters together. Rebecca has that romantic prophecy from her psychic, Ted’s had a green matchbook, and we know that he offers her a family, something that she desperately wants. The evidence is there.

Are there people out there who prefer the two as friends? Absolutely, and there are also some other there who wonder how it could even work, given that Ted may be heading back to America following the events of the finale. (We don’t know how else to really take the ending of episode 11.)

Of course, it would be great if we had some huge, substantial tease for what lies ahead for these two. You won’t be getting that from Hannah Waddingham. However, the actress did tell Harper’s Bazaar the following about the “TedBecca” relationship:

“It’s pure love, however, anyone wants to take it. That’s how I’ve always seen it. At first, Rebecca was reluctant to allow herself to feel the love she has for him because of the situation she was in. But she was reluctant to feel love from any of the people that were showing love to her.”

Now, of course, we do think that Rebecca and Ted are going to have happy endings — but with each other? Well, that remains unclear. We do think that no matter what, these two will remain in one another’s lives.

What are you the most excited to see from Ted and Rebecca during the Ted Lasso season 3 finale?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

