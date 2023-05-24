Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale): A ‘season finale’ label…

There are a few things to be excited about when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 — so where should we start here?

Well, we suppose that we should start off here by noting this: Apple TV+ is not exactly labeling this installment as the end of the series. Rather, on their official site and app, they are calling this episode (titled “So Long, Farewell”) as the “season finale.” They don’t want you necessarily thinking that there is nothing more after the fact.

Of course, we would advise you to not look at this as some 100% proof that there is a season 4 coming, especially since nobody has said that. Rather, we tend to think of this right now as the folks at the streaming service leaving the door open. Jason Sudeikis may determine down the road there is another story worth telling and if that is the case, the band could get back together. We don’t necessarily think that this is something they are prioritizing right now, but it feels like a definite possibility — this is not a Succession, where it appears as though the upcoming end is simply that.

So what do we think we are going to see over the course of the finale? We have a feeling that Ted is going to be heading back to America, and the real question is what the team is going to be like without him around. Also, will anyone else be joining him? From the very start, this show has teased that Ted and Rebecca could be a possible item, without also making it seem like it was a sure thing. Anything could still happen in that department.

Is there anything that you are especially excited for at present as we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12?

