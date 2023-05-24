Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale): ‘So Long, Farewell’

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 — the end of the run, and the all-important finale.

So what can we officially say about this installment now? Well, the synopsis doesn’t give a lot away, save for the fact that Richmond are getting ready for the final match of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

The title for the finale is “So Long, Farewell,” and this is clearly a reference to The Sound of Music. This clearly suggests that we are going to be seeing some sort of goodbye here. Does this signify that the title character is going to be departing? Well, that is a theory that has been out there for a really long time now. We don’t think the show would end in any other way than Ted returning to his kid.

Is there going to be some more news on a spin-off or a season 4 soon?

Obviously, that is something that we really hope that we’re going to learn about in the near future — but personally, we doubt it. It’s just hard to envision a situation where this is rushed. The cast and crew of the show has exhausted itself over the past year-plus making this third season, and we do think that everyone deserves a little bit of a break. Also, it is pretty hard to pitch specific ideas for more of the story until we see how the third season wraps up.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say: The plan is for the third season to offer closure to a number of different storylines, whether it be Ted himself, Coach Beard, Roy and Keeley, and a number of other characters.

Related – Is this going to actually be the series finale of Ted Lasso? Let’s get into it

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







