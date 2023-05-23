Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Will it be series finale?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 is coming to Apple TV+ next week. This episode marks a huge end of an era, and a chance to get closure for Ted, Rebecca, Roy, and a number of other stories.

With all of this being said, though, is this also going to be the end of the series overall? There are certainly reasons to wonder that based on what info is out there, let alone what isn’t.

So where should we start? Well, by noting that as of this writing, the aforementioned streaming service has yet to confirm anything — and that is intentional. Let’s be realistic for a moment — this show generates so much money that the last thing they’d ever want to do is confirm that it’s over. Instead, we tend to think that they will leave the door open just a crack.

As for whether or not the producers of Ted Lasso feel different, that answer is complicated. Throughout the promotion for the third season, they have all said that they are just taking a step away and will revisit the future down the road. Next week is the end of the three-season arc that was originally planned, and we do think that in a lot of ways, it’s going to feel like a series finale. Yet, that doesn’t mean it is.

Even if there is not a season 4 for the show in its present form, remember this: There could also be spin-offs! We do tend to think that there are a lot of different avenues and possibilities that are out there, and we hope that some of those will be explored in discussions over time. (For now, a Roy spin-off is the one that we are most keen to see, but we probably should wait to see the finale before we say anything with too much confidence.

