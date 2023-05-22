Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 run time: ‘Mom City’ expectation

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+ is going to bring you Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11, the penultimate one this season. Also, there’s a good chance it’s going to be the second-to-last of the series, as there is no season 4 planned at present. We aren’t ready to see it go!

Yet, we have to be prepared for just about anything, and we at least know that “Mom City” could be an impactful and especially poignant chapter that gets us closer to the endgame for many different people, with Ted being at the top of the list. There’s also a good chance it could end up being the longest of the whole series — depending, of course, of what is ahead in the series finale.

So what can we say at present? Per Apple TV+, this episode (which presumably is bringing Ted’s mother on board the show) is going to be running for an hour and nine minutes, making it the longest one on record for the show as of yet. When you compare the run times for this season to what we had in season 1, it’s almost understandable why it took so long to film this season! This is basically 18 different half-hour comedy episodes told over the course of twelve!

There is no word on the run time for the finale as of yet, but we’d honestly be shocked if it is under an hour. After all, there are so many different loose ends to tie up, whether it be Ted’s future in Richmond, the psychic telling Rebecca about her future family, Roy and Keeley’s relationship, and a whole lot more. We just hope that everything is satisfying, but also that there is a door left open for a spin-off or something else in the months or years to come.

