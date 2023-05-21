Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: A road to Jamie Tartt’s endgame?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 on Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, why not have a further Jamie Tartt discussion? After all, isn’t there a good reason to do so?

If you think about it for a moment, one thing starts to become more and more clear: Phil Dunster may have the greatest arc out of anyone on the series. At the start of the series, we were talking about a total me-first maniac who was not conducive to teamwork or success in the slightest. However, he has since become a key cog in everything Richmond does, and is both their biggest star and also a model citizen. He’s also been far more respectful of Keeley and also a good friend to Roy — even if Roy refuses to acknowledge that.

As we get into Tuesday’s new episode, we could see a situation start to arise where the Richmond team needs to be there for Jamie, just as he has been there for them at times this season. Another showdown with Man City seems to be on the way, and that could mark the return of Jamie’s terrible father. This is a chance for him to try and conquer this part of his past, even though he was well on the way of that in season 2.

While we do think the endgames for some characters on this show remains a tad ambiguous, we don’t think it is all that complicated for Jamie. We personally tend to think that his story will conclude with him as one of the faces of Richmond, where he manages to be both a great guy on the pitch and off. The final two episodes, more than likely, will be about his final challenges on the road to that.

What do you think we will see for Jamie moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11?

