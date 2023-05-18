Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: Ted’s journey back home?

Given that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 is the penultimate one of the season, it feels right to have a key discussion here. To be specific, we are talking about where Ted ends up when the series comes to a close.

For a good while now, this has felt like a puzzle that ultimately is not that hard to solve. How does Ted go anywhere other than back to America? There is no real reason for him to stay in the UK and be away from his son, especially now that he has turned Richmond into a winner. He doesn’t have to win the Premiere League to feel complete; instead, he just has instilled a confidence and sense of values in the team that makes them all feel like they’ll be successful for quite some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Now, of course, the question comes down to how Ted furthers along his journey home, and ultimately, makes the decision to go back. It could be on his mind somehow already. Or, it could be brought up by his mother, who seems to be turning up on the next new episode. Mothers are people who perceive the world in a different way, and she may shed more light on the complications of his overseas job. No doubt, he thinks about it every day, but he also doesn’t view himself in the way someone like a mother could.

Don’t be surprised if at the end of episode 11, Ted is more convinced that he needs to find his way back stateside. We almost prefer that he has that realization ahead of the finale. We don’t want anything to feel altogether rushed there, especially since there are also so many other storylines that need to be addressed. Every one of them, in their own way, deserves its proper due.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including firm details on this upcoming episode

What do you think Ted is going to decide on his future during Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







