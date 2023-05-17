Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: The return of Jamie Tartt’s dad?

Next week’s Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 is technically called “Mom City” and yet, we’re talking about a dad for a moment here. To be specific, Jamie Tartt’s dad.

If there is one person on this show who can be considered awful by all measures (outside of Rupert), it is this game. He is vicious, cruel, and sees no value in his son as a person. He also barely supports him because he is too busy supporting Man City instead.

So what evidence is there that Jamie’s dad is coming back? Well, one read of “Mom City” may be the arrival of Ted’s mother in Richmond. Meanwhile, the other could be Man City, especially since the synopsis for this episode teases that the team is heading to Manchester for “a big match.” We know already that Man City has been a white whale for the Greyhounds, who have lost repeatedly to this club over the past few seasons.

Finally, we should note that both Roy and Keeley (now back together, hooray!) are worried about Jamie, and that could be because of his father. There may be a fear here that he backslides, especially after spending so much time this season growing both as a footballer and also a person. This is a chance for Jamie to put his father in his place, but beyond just that, step out of his shadow and no longer worry about him. Having a father like this is terrible, but we know that Jamie is very much deserving of love. We hope that there are opportunities for him to find this down the road.

There are only two episodes left … with that in mind, the writers are going to have to work hard to give us some resolution to key events.

What do you think will happen to Jamie on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11?

