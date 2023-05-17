Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: Are we seeing Ted’s mother?

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 on Apple TV+ next week, are we about to have a chance to see Ted’s mother?

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a pretty good case for making this happen. Let’s just say that there was a lot of discussion last year that Becky Ann Baker of Girls and many other things would be playing this character. We know that Ted and his mother have an extremely important relationship, especially after his father died when he was a teenager.

So what will come out of Ted’s mother playing a visit? Well, we do tend to think he will make him frazzled, since he will probably do everything that he can in order to make things perfect. That can’t happen, mostly because life isn’t perfect.

We also do wonder if seeing his mother is the sort of thing that makes Ted realize more than he has in some time that he needs to be back home. After all, we do tend to think that this is where the story is eventually happening. It just doesn’t feel sensible that Ted would stay in London away from his son forever.

The most important thing to remember…

There are only two episodes left this season. As a result of that, things are going to move quickly. We tend to think that a lot of the episode this week was about tying together a lot of other stories. With that in mind, there’s a chance to focus a little more on Ted and Rebecca as we get closer to the end of the season.

What do you want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11, especially with Ted’s mother?

