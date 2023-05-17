Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 to arrive on Apple TV+ next week, there are so many things we can say!

However, there is one that currently stands above all others: Where this episode stands within the big picture. This is the final one before we get around to the season finale … and possibly the series finale. We do personally think that we are going to see some of these characters again, but not in the same way that we are seeing them now. More than likely, we’ll get a chance to watch some ort of spin-off. It is either that or we are trying to will this into existence.

So what can we say about episode 11 in particular? Well, the title here is “Mom City,” and the synopsis below has a few more details for what lies ahead:

An unexpected guest has Ted on edge. When Richmond travel to Manchester for a big match, Roy and Keeley become concerned about Jamie.

We do certainly hope that this is one of the longer episodes this season, mostly due to the fact that there are still so many stories that need to be resolved across the board here. We do think that the show is going to have things tied together for most characters just in case there isn’t something more.

The most important thing to us is that some of these characters do have a tendency to move forward in a positive way.

As for Ted’s guest…

It has to be his mother, right? There were some rumors close to the end of production that we were going to be seeing the character stop by at some point.

