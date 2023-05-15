Ted Lasso season 3 finale spoilers: Jason Sudeikis teases ending

It is true that we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to see the Ted Lasso season 3 finale arrive on Apple TV+. However, why would we shy away from teasing it?

For a good while now, we do think that the end of the show, at least for the time being, is pretty predictable. Based on most evidence, it appears as though Ted will probably leave the UK and come back to America. His son is there, and we tend to think he wants to be with his family. However, how that happens very much remains to be seen.

In a new interview with The Guardian, we do have a pretty compelling new tease from Jason Sudeikis all about how the show could end — at least thematically:

“I only did the Boy Scouts for a little bit, but I always loved that notion of: leave the campsite better than you found it … So if Ted Lasso is the American Mary Poppins, he wants to leave the Banks kids, and probably most importantly Mr Banks, with the appreciation of flying a kite. And what I would wish for anyone involved with the show is: don’t cry that it’s over, but smile that it happened.”

We would not say that this is confirmation that Ted is going to go back home, but there are reasons to think the evidence and the sentiment is all there. The biggest thing we wonder at the moment is this: If Ted does return to the US, will someone come with him? Is there a romance being set up with him and Rebecca, or will he find a new partner down the road? All of it is worth thinking about right now.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Ted Lasso season 3 finale on Apple TV+?

