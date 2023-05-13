Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 run time: A mini-movie ahead?

As you prepare to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, just what can you anticipate when it comes to run time?

We are well aware of how scrutinized and discussed a lot of the run times are for this season and honestly, we’re not sure that this will change leading into the finale. We know that there is a certain discourse that they are too long, but we actually thought that “Sunflowers” was paced really well and had a lot of good stuff to say from start to finish. As we move into “International Break,” let’s just say we could be getting something that is rather similar in feel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Based on the early info that is out there right now courtesy of the streaming service, this installment is going to run for an hour and three minutes. Given that we could be seeing a lot of characters in different places, that makes some sense.

Also, remember all of the various endgames that are going to be set up here! Rebecca’s green matchbook mystery still needs to be solved, we need to learn if Ted will go back home full-time with Henry, and of course we are still rooting for Keeley and Roy. Did we mention a potential redemption arc for Nate? That is something else that you have to factor in here at some point.

What we are trying to say is pretty simple: This show has a lot of story to tell and if paced properly, this hour-plus run time could go by in a breeze. Or, at the very least, this is what we are hoping for at this particular moment.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now on Ted Lasso, including more scoop on the future of Rebecca

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back — we’re going to have a LOT of other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







