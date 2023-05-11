Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: The big Rebecca story we need

As we prepare ourselves for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+, why not talk Rebecca Welton for a moment? She is one of the show’s most popular characters, and we certainly feel like there is a lot more story to be told for her.

However, because of the huge number of storylines going on per episode at this point, it’s left us in a spot where only have some chances to take a look at this here and here. Our hope is that she DOES have a major focus as we move forward, especially since we desperately need some answers on her romantic life.

Who is she going to end up with, or what does this prophesized “family” look like? We do tend to think that both of these things are going to be huge discussion points within the next few episodes, and we need to start seeing things move forward. If there’s some shocking turn, for example, that Rebecca and Ted are meant to be together in the finale, is that believable? What if it is Rebecca and Sam? These two are both possible future partners for her, and so is the boathouse guy back in Amsterdam. We don’t think anyone is going to be satisfied with learning what her future looks like; we want to see a part of it play out!

Also, it is well-worth remembering that a part of that future also needs to be tied with what is going on with some other characters as well. Three episodes is just not a lot of time, and it does feel a little weird to say that given that so many of the episodes this season have been longer than anything we’ve had before.

What do you think that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 is going to show us when it comes to Rebecca?

