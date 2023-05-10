Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 spoilers: An ‘International Break’

Next week on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10, you are going to have an episode titled “International Break.” What makes it stand out?

Well, first and foremost, this is an episode where there is going to be a pretty eventful from start to finish. It ultimately has to be! There are only just a few installments between now and the end of the season, and perhaps the end of the series. That may make everything uncertain even on the other side of season 3.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Below, you can check out the full Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“While some of the greyhounds head home to play for their countries in international matches, Edwin Akufo brings a business proposal to Rebecca.”

So what is this business proposal going on here? Well, we hope that this allows her to think about her future and the club’s future in an interesting way … though we have to say we’re a little surprised that Edwin is even coming back. After all, things didn’t go all that well for him when it comes to trying to lure away Sam from the team. Is he now trying to buy Richmond outright?

Will everyone return home to Richmond?

We tend to think so, mostly because the greyhounds have to factor into the end of the season. Personally, we do think that the show doesn’t need Richmond to win the Premier League in order for us to be happy. It is really all about progress when the dust settles — whether that be personally or professionally. Ted’s happiness, for example, is pretty independent on whatever happens with the team itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including if there is anything that needs to be corrected

What do you most want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







