Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: What needs to be corrected?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+, there are a lot of things that need to be addressed. Are there also some things that need to be undone?

Well, we should start off here by saying that there are a lot of things out there that cannot be walked back; yet, there are a few different stories that need to be shifted as we get into the home stretch.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Ironically, the biggest story that is plaguing Ted Lasso this season is ironically, one that involves Ted himself. It’s understandable that he is struggling to get over his ex — there are so many people in that same position. However, Dr. Jacob as a love interest was a miss. It created this uncomfortable dynamic where the show was trying to paint Michelle into a bad person. The therapist angle wasn’t needed; the writers could have chosen to have her move on with anyone.

So what does the show need to do the rest of the way? Avoid mentioning Dr. Jacob if they possibly can. Instead, shift the focus over to Ted himself. His story is about being a father, but his marriage to Michelle is over. If there is a chance to move on romantically, he can take that. However, we think it’s more about self-growth and how he visualizes the rest of his life.

Now, let’s allow the past to remain the past, shall we? If that happens, then it also allows Rebecca’s words to have greater meaning and at the end of the day, we do tend to think that this is important. It deepens their friendship, and we know that some out there want this pairing to become something more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including other details on what lies ahead

What stories do you think will be the main focus on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







