Fire Country season 2 episode 7: Is Three Rock over?

We came into Fire Country season 2 episode 7 with the expectation that the end could be near for Three Rock. Has it been shut down?

Based on what we saw in the totality of the story tonight, it actually does seem like the protests are working and the camp is going to be done. There was a tremendous backlash from the public in Edgewater, protests started around the camp, and the attempts to pacify the public via a fence went down quick. The notice came in that Three Rock was ending came about at the end of the episode, but we get the feeling personally that nothing is altogether died together yet. There could still be a chance to turn things around, at least based on what happens when it comes to various campaigns and battles moving forward.

One thing that we do know already based on promos for what’s ahead is that some of these characters could go so far as to look to the Governor for help. They tried to make their case for keeping the program going tonight, highlighting what it is doing for some of the inmates. Also, it allows for an opportunity to reduce years off the sentences of some of the firefighters and there is no diminishing the importance of that.

Without Three Rock, is this show even the same one? We do have a ton of questions about that at the moment, mostly because there are few other paths for Bode to be around everyone else.

Unfortunately, it seems like this is not the only problem plaguing the entire Fire Country – Three Rock community at present, mostly because of what we saw with Vince in the hospital and also the stress that is on a lot of these characters at present.

