Nancy Drew season 4 spoilers: Big Nancy, Ace moments ahead?

Are you ready for Nancy Drew season 4 to finally premiere on The CW? We know that it has been a really long wait to have the show back. Luckily, it’s almost over.

So what can we say about the story Wednesday night? We know there will be a new mystery, but also relationship complications that play out over time. With this being the final season, though, we imagine that there is especially going to be a desire for closure — and that will probably be the case on an even greater level for both Nancy and Ace. Will the two ever break the curse and with that, have a chance to be together?

We don’t exactly think that this is going to come as some world-altering shock, but things are going to be emotional coming up. Speaking to TVLine, here is what star Kennedy McMann had to say about their journey:

“It’s quite an up-and-down journey for them this season, so buckle up … They’re both so passionate, and they both care so deeply for each other. That will never be lost, which I really appreciate. Even through all the ups and downs of the journey that’s ahead for them, they never forget that each other and each other’s well-being is at the top of each other’s priority list. It’s an emotional ride — a spooky, emotional ride.”

We don’t quite know if anything will be close to resolved here until we inch closer to the finale, but isn’t that probably the intention? We tend to at least think so! The writers are certainly going to want to build up suspense here for as long as they possibly can; we will just have to wait and see what the end result looks like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

