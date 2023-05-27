Nancy Drew season 4 premiere spoilers: Early details!

In just a matter of days, we are finally going to see the Nancy Drew season 4 premiere air on The CW — and yes, it’s been a long wait. We recognize that it has been MANY months since the third season wrapped up over on the network, but hopefully, it proves worth the wait!

If nothing else, we can tell you that “The Dilemma of the Lover’s Curse” is going to be dark, intense, and of course mysterious almost right away. We also know that this is a story that will raise a number of big questions when it comes to Nancy’s love life, as well — and we wonder how much that could carry through the rest of the final season. Is it too much to hope that it will?

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, we suggest you check out the full Nancy Drew season 4 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau (#401). Original airdate 5/31/2023.

By the end of this episode, of course we are hoping for a few more unexpected twists and turns — after all, why in the world wouldn’t we? If this is going to be the end of the show, we want it to have the biggest bang possible.

What are you most excited to see at the moment entering the Nancy Drew season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







