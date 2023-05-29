The Rookie season 6: How many episodes should we expect?

It is true that we will probably be waiting a long time still to see The Rookie season 6 arrive on ABC — it’s hard to have any clarity at all right now!

Let’s start off this piece with a rather simple reminder of where things currently stand at present. The Nathan Fillion drama has been renewed for another season, but we are also in the midst of a writers’ strike. This obviously is going to put a massive delay on a lot of shows across the map, as there is no clear premiere date and nor is there any sense of when we are going to learn one. There aren’t even any scripted shows on the ABC fall schedule at the moment!

So how does all of this impact the episode count? There’s no beating around the bush here that it clearly does — we just have to wait and see to what expect.

In a typical season of the show, we would tend to imagine that we’d get a good 22 episodes and that the writing process would kick off several weeks before production. The latter is still going to be true here. However, we’re almost at the point where the strike will start to hamper the typical process for a show like this. We tend to imagine that as of this writing, somewhere within 16-20 range is a more realistic episode count estimation for season 6. Remember that there are no signs that the strike is going to be over anytime soon, and with that, production is going to start later. Also, we’re aware of the fact that most networks won’t want to push the finales back after May sweeps.

So what can we all do for now?

Well, we’d just say to support the picketing writers however you can — they deserve everything that they are asking for!

(Photo: ABC.)

