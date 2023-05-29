The Rookie: Feds season 2: Star talks renewal limbo at ABC

Are we going to have a chance to see The Rookie: Feds season 2 at ABC in the 2023-24 season? We certainly would like that, but let’s also be realistic here for a moment: There are no guarantees! This is a network that is being extremely cautious with some of their decisions — hence, not announcing anything here even though the majority of the fates for other shows have already been decided.

So what does series star Niecy Nash-Betts have to say about the current state of things? In a new interview with TVLine, she indicated that she hadn’t heard anything and was a “lady in waiting” as the network makes their decision:

“I don’t know the fate of that show … but I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time. So we’ll see. But I love my job at Rookie: Feds. I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me.”

So when does ABC have to figure this all out? Let’s just say that the answer there is a little bit ambiguous at the moment. It behooves them to have it figured out by the end of June, mostly to avoid a lot of complications and the possibility of cast contracts expiring.

Regardless of when a renewal happens, if it does…

We have a hard time imagining that we’re going to be getting season 2 of The Rookie: Feds until at least early 2024, mostly because of the time the network is taking and then also the writers’ strike, which is one of the big reasons why ABC has no scripted shows on their fall schedule at all. There’s even a chance that the flagship show in the franchise is in limbo for just as long — that very same strike may be a factor.

