The Rookie: Feds season 2: Will it be renewed, canceled in June?

Are we going to be getting a decision on The Rookie: Feds season 2 at some point over the course of next month? You’d have to hope so … right?

Well, when you think about what’s going on right now, we understand any confusion or frustration that is currently out there.

Here is the best way that we can describe things, at least at this given moment in time. The first season of the Niecy Nash-Betts series wrapped up many weeks ago, and the decision is now wrapped up in uncertainty due to the writers’ strike. ABC does not have any scripted entities on their fall schedule, and they may be waiting to see how long the strike goes before they make too many more decisions.

Of course, the complicated part of this is that by the end of June, there’s a chance that the network may have to figure things out here! Just remember for a moment here that eventually, cast contracts are going to expire, and that is a reality that has to be considered here. Our hope is that a firm decision will then be made; that way, the cast can either prepare to come back or move on.

Do we think that ABC wants more of The Rookie: Feds? In theory yes, but they have to figure out the best financial path forward. The ratings for season 1 were much stronger after they aired after the flagship show, and that allows for a little bit more hope.

The one thing we do feel confident about

You’re not going to get news until the end of Memorial Day Weekend. This is traditionally one of the quieter parts of the TV season, and it often serves as a reset between one part of the year and whatever is coming up next.

