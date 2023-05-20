The Rookie: Feds season 2: When will it be renewed, canceled?

At present, it is certainly a surprise that there is no news on The Rookie: Feds season 2 is out there as of yet. What is going on? Earlier this week, ABC unveiled their fall schedule and in doing so, they pushed the decision on the spin-off a little bit further down the road.

With this very thing said, let us get to the next order of business: Trying to determine when a full decision is actually going to be out there.

Is there a good chance that we get more news on the future of the show this month? We think so, mostly because there is little incentive for the network to push this back for that much longer. The earlier that they can determine whether or not to bring this show back, the faster some other decisions can also be made. Take, for example, when it would premiere. If they cancel it, they have to account for that time on the schedule, as well. This is why most networks do like to have these decisions out there before we get around to upfronts.

The latest that ABC could conceivably force to make everyone wait at the moment is most likely the end of June, since around that point they would likely have to figure something out regarding the cast. Also, if the writers’ strike is over at around that time (we hope that they are paid what they deserve soon), you would want the creative team getting together more stories.

One thing we can say with some confidence

More than likely, the next batch of episodes is not going to run for as many as season 1. That is based on it not being on the fall schedule, and also what is going on with the strike. It is hard to be that confident that any of your favorites are going to be around for 22 episodes, like we saw during a lot of the 2022-23 season.

